India's Zaheer Khan makes an unsuccessful appeal during the first cricket test match against Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE Australia were dismissed for 240 runs in their second innings before lunch on Thursday, leaving India requiring 292 for victory with more than a day remaining of the first test.

Mike Hussey and James Pattinson resumed on 179-8, a lead of 230, but it was not long before Zaheer Khan had removed Hussey for 89 when the veteran feathered a catch to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni from a stinging delivery that moved away slightly.

Paceman Zaheer's joy was cut short when he blew a golden chance to end Australia's innings by dropping Pattinson on 15 after lumbering in from fine leg to spill a low catch from a skied slog off Umesh Yadav's bowling.

Pattinson, a 21-year-old playing his third test, went on to blast an unbeaten 37 and build an invaluable partnership of 43 with Ben Hilfenhaus. Ishant Sharma wrapped up the innings by having Hilfenhaus caught in the slips for 14.

