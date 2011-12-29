By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 29 Australia were dismissed for
240 runs in their second innings before lunch on Thursday,
leaving India requiring 292 for victory with more than a day
remaining of the first test.
Mike Hussey and James Pattinson resumed on 179-8, a lead of
230, but it was not long before Zaheer Khan had removed Hussey
for 89 when the veteran feathered a catch to wicketkeeper MS
Dhoni from a stinging delivery that moved away slightly.
Paceman Zaheer's joy was cut short when he blew a golden
chance to end Australia's innings by dropping Pattinson on 15
after lumbering in from fine leg to spill a low catch from a
skied slog off Umesh Yadav's bowling.
Pattinson, a 21-year-old playing his third test, went on to
blast an unbeaten 37 and build an invaluable partnership of 43
with Ben Hilfenhaus. Ishant Sharma wrapped up the innings by
having Hilfenhaus caught in the slips for 14.
