MELBOURNE Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the first test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Australia first innings 333
India first innings (overnight 214-3)
G. Gambhir c Haddin b Hilfenhaus 3
V. Sehwag b Pattinson 67
R. Dravid b Hilfenhaus 68
S. Tendulkar b Siddle 73
I. Sharma c Haddin b Hilfenhaus 11
V. Laxman c Haddin b Siddle 2
V. Kohli c Haddin b Hilfenhaus 11
M. Dhoni c Hussey b Hilfenhaus 6
R. Ashwin c Haddin b Siddle 31
Z. Khan b Pattinson 4
U. Yadav not out 2
Extras: (w-1, nb-3) 4
Total (all out, 94.1 overs) 282
Fall of wickets: 22-1, 97-2, 214-3, 214-4, 221-5, 238-6, 245-7, 254-8, 259-9
Bowling: J. Pattinson 23-6-55-2 (w-1), B Hilfenhaus 26-5-75-5 (nb-1), P. Siddle 21.1-2-63-3 (nb-2), N. Lyon 17-2-66-0, M. Hussey 5-0-15-0, David Warner 2-0-8-0
Australia second innings
D. Warner b Yadav 5
E. Cowan lbw Yadav 8
S. Marsh b Yadav 3
R. Ponting not out 33
M. Clarke b Sharma 1
M. Hussey not out 29
Extras (w-1 nb-1) 2
Total (four wickets, 26 overs) 81
Still to bat: B. Haddin, P. Siddle, J. Pattinson, B. Hilfenhaus, N. Lyon
Fall of wickets: 13-1, 16-2, 24-3, 27-4
Bowling: Z. Khan 9-1-25-0, U. Yadav 7-1-24-3, I. Sharma 6-4-21-1, R. Ashwin 4-0-11-0
