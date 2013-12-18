Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 18 India were 164 for four at tea on the opening day of the first test against South Africa at the Wanderers on Wednesday. Scores: India 164-4 (V. Kohli 84 not out; M. Morkel 1-18) v South Africa (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.