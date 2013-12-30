DURBAN Dec 30 South Africa were 19 without loss in their second innings at tea as they chased down a winning target of 58 runs against India on the final day of the second test at Kingsmead on Monday.
Scores:
South Africa 500 (J. Kallis 115, AB de Villiers 74, A. Petersen 62, Peterson 61; R. Jadeja 6-138) and 19-0.
India 334 (M. Vijay 97, C. Pujara 70, A. Rahane 51 not out; D. Steyn 6-100) and 223 (Rahane 96; R. Peterson 4-74)
