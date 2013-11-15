MUMBAI Nov 15 Sachin Tendulkar edged part-time West Indies offspinner Narsingh Deonarine to slip to be dismissed for 74 in his farewell test on Friday before a packed Wankhede Stadium gave the Indian batsman a prolonged standing ovation as he returned to the pavilion.

The stadium went deathly silent as West Indies captain Darren Sammy pouched a sharp catch to cut short Tendulkar's first innings knock, which could be the final display of his 24-year glittering career. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by xx)