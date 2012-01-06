SYDNEY Jan 6 Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for 80 after lunch on the fourth day of the second test between India and Australia on Thursday, coming up short once again in his quest for a 100th international century.

The 38-year-old resumed on 70 after lunch having raced to his 65th test fifty in the morning session and had added 10 runs when Australia captain Michael Clarke's occasional spin bowling brought an end to his innings.

Tendulkar came forward and got a thin edge to the ball, which deflected off the gloves of wicketkeeper Brad Haddin into the hands of Mike Hussey at slip.

It was Tendulkar's 21st innings in tests and one day internationals since hitting his 99th century against South Africa in Nagpur during the 50-over World Cup last March.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alastair Himmer)

