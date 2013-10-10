LONDON, Oct 10 Factbox on India batsman Sachin
Tendulkar, the most prolific international run scorer in cricket
history, after he announced his retirement from all forms of
cricket on Thursday.
Tendulkar, 40, will play his 200th and final test against
West Indies next month.
* Born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai. Made his test debut
against Pakistan as a 16-year-old, becoming the youngest Indian
test player. A year later, he hit his maiden test hundred in
England.
* Tendulkar has played the most tests (198 to date), scored
the most test runs (15,837 to date), most one-day international
runs (18,426), most test centuries (51) and most one-day
hundreds (49).
* He had two unsuccessful terms as India captain, the first
aged 23 in 1996 before being axed 17 months later after his
batting suffered. He was reappointed in 1999 but stood down
after a 3-0 test series rout in Australia the following year.
* Tendulkar was named player of the 2003 World Cup, scoring
a record 673 runs to help India reach the final where they lost
to Australia. In the next year, he equalled compatriot Sunil
Gavaskar's world record of 34 test hundreds while compiling 248
not out, his highest score, in Australia.
* Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1997.
* Surpassed West Indies' Brian Lara as the highest test
run-scorer in 2008. Lara had scored 11,953 runs before he
retired from international cricket in 2007.
* Became the first batsman to score 200 runs in one-day
internationals against South Africa in Gwalior, India in
February 2010. He finished on 200 not out off 147 balls with 25
fours and three sixes.
* Became the first batsman to score 100 international
centuries after stroking a single off left-arm spinner Shakib Al
Hasan in an Asia Cup one-dayer against Bangladesh on March 16,
2012.
* Announced his retirement on October 10, 2013.
