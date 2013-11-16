MUMBAI Nov 16 Factbox on India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific international run scorer in cricket history, who retired from all forms of cricket on Saturday.

* Born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai. Made his test debut against Pakistan as a 16-year-old, becoming the youngest Indian test player. A year later, he hit his maiden test hundred in England.

* Has played the most tests (200), scored the most test runs (15,921), one-day international runs (18,426), and compiled the most test centuries (51) and one-day hundreds (49).

* Has also taken 46 wickets in tests and 154 wickets in ODIs.

* Had two unsuccessful terms as India captain, the first aged 23 in 1996 before being axed 17 months later after his batting suffered. He was reappointed in 1999 but stood down after a 3-0 test series rout in Australia the following year.

* Tendulkar was named player of the 2003 World Cup, scoring a record 673 runs to help India reach the final, where they lost to Australia. In the next year, he equalled compatriot Sunil Gavaskar's world record of 34 test hundreds while compiling 248 not out, his highest score, in Australia.

* Named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1997.

* Surpassed West Indies' Brian Lara as the highest test run-scorer in 2008. Lara had scored 11,953 runs before he retired from international cricket in 2007.

* Became the first batsman to score 200 runs in one-day internationals, against South Africa in Gwalior, India in February 2010. He finished on 200 not out off 147 balls with 25 fours and three sixes.

* Became the first batsman to score 100 international centuries after stroking a single off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan in an Asia Cup one-dayer against Bangladesh on March 16, 2012.

* Announced his retirement on Oct. 10, 2013.

* Played his 200th and final test match against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium, his home ground, in Mumbai from Nov. 14, 2013.

* Played his final innings of 74 on Nov. 15, the 24th anniversary of his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi.

* The 40-year-old walked off the field for the final time on Nov. 16, 2013 after India beat West Indies. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)