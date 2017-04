MUMBAI Oct 10 India's Sachin Tendulkar will retire from cricket after playing his 200th test match at home against West Indies next month, the world's most prolific international run-scorer said on Thursday.

"I look forward to playing my 200th test match on home soil, as I call it a day," the 40-year-old, who has scored 100 international centuries, said. (Editing by Ossian Shine)