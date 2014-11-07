LONDON Nov 7 India may continue to resist the Decision Review System (DRS) but there is a place for technology in cricket as long as it is the same for every leading nation, former captain Sachin Tendulkar said on Friday.

DRS consists of Hawk-Eye, Hot Spot and the Snickometer although the use of the last two components varies around the globe. Hot Spot, for example, did not feature at the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) says the use of the review system is not mandatory and is only used when there is agreement between national boards.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refuses the use of technology in their international matches, saying the system is not foolproof and is expensive.

Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer in test history who is now retired from the sport, supports technology but only if Hot Spot and the Snickometer are used in tandem.

"I don't know right now what BCCI's stance is. From an individual point of view I can definitely say that we can't have bits and pieces in different parts of the world," said Tendulkar as he spoke at the launch of his autobiography 'Playing It My Way' at Lord's.

"One part of the world is using Snickometer, the other part of the world is Hot Spot," he told reporters. "Somewhere else we are using something else -- it's got to be standardised.

"Why should we settle for a 50 percent result? Why not get close to 100 percent. There will be some errors here and there but why don't we put together a package that is standardised all across the world?," said Tendulkar.

"An international match is an international match, wherever it is played. I feel it is unfair on the lesser teams who do not have that full package." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)