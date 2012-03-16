March 16 A run down of Sachin Tendulkar's career in numbers after he scored his 100th international century in an Asia Cup one-dayer against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday. Number of international centuries: 100 Number of international runs at the time of scoring 100th century): 33,840 Number of international fifties: 160 Number of internationals played: 651 Number of international double hundreds: 7 Number of times out in the 90s: 27 Number of ducks: 34 Highest score: 248 not out in tests, 200 not out in ODIs, 10 in T20 (Compiled by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)