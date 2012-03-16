French Open - Storm brewing for Nadal as Wawrinka blocks his path
Reaction after Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th international century in an Asia Cup one-dayer against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.
ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat:
"Fans have admired Sachin for more than 20 years and have recently waited with great expectation for his 100th international century. The number 100 is special for a batsman and to record 100 centuries for your country is a massive statement. He is a marvel to cricket lovers around the world and with an array of batting records, Sachin is a true role model who will undoubtedly hold a special place in cricket's history."
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
"I join the nation in congratulating Sachin Tendulkar on his making history -- a hundred centuries. He has made India proud. Tendulkar's long career has been a triumph of class, character and courage. Wish him many more innings and feats to continue inspiring the youth."
BCCI president N. Srinivasan:
"Ever since he made his international debut in November 1989, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar has strode cricketing arenas the world over, like a colossus. He has broken old records and set new benchmarks. He has been an inspiration to billions, and an ornament to the sport. 16 March 2012 will never be forgotten by cricket-lovers."
India team mate and opener Virender Sehwag on twitter:
"@sachin_rt paaji congratulations!Its a small thing for you but a phenomenal historic achievement. Dinner's on me when we meet. Many more!:)"
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar on twitter:
"The focus today should not be about he got his 100th hundred, but how he got his 100 hundreds."
Former England captain Michael Vaughan on twitter:
"Right up there with the Greatest ever sporting achievement... Sachins 100th 100.... Can't see it ever being repeated...#legend."
England fast bowler Stuart Broad on twitter:
"I think 'The Little Master' nickname for Sachin suits him down to the ground... 100 tons is incredible"
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Mark Meadows)
