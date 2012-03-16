Bangladesh's Masrafe Bin Mortaza (L) congratulates India's Sachin Tendulkar after he scored his 100th centuries during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reaction after Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th international century in an Asia Cup one-dayer against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat:

"Fans have admired Sachin for more than 20 years and have recently waited with great expectation for his 100th international century. The number 100 is special for a batsman and to record 100 centuries for your country is a massive statement. He is a marvel to cricket lovers around the world and with an array of batting records, Sachin is a true role model who will undoubtedly hold a special place in cricket's history."

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

"I join the nation in congratulating Sachin Tendulkar on his making history -- a hundred centuries. He has made India proud. Tendulkar's long career has been a triumph of class, character and courage. Wish him many more innings and feats to continue inspiring the youth."

BCCI president N. Srinivasan:

"Ever since he made his international debut in November 1989, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar has strode cricketing arenas the world over, like a colossus. He has broken old records and set new benchmarks. He has been an inspiration to billions, and an ornament to the sport. 16 March 2012 will never be forgotten by cricket-lovers."

India team mate and opener Virender Sehwag on twitter:

"@sachin_rt paaji congratulations!Its a small thing for you but a phenomenal historic achievement. Dinner's on me when we meet. Many more!:)"

Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar on twitter:

"The focus today should not be about he got his 100th hundred, but how he got his 100 hundreds."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on twitter:

"Right up there with the Greatest ever sporting achievement... Sachins 100th 100.... Can't see it ever being repeated...#legend."

England fast bowler Stuart Broad on twitter:

"I think 'The Little Master' nickname for Sachin suits him down to the ground... 100 tons is incredible"

