Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
PUNE, India India were dismissed for 107 in the second innings of the first test against Australia on Saturday. Below are India's lowest totals in test matches played on home soil.
- 75 runs against West Indies in Delhi on Nov 25, 1987
- 76 runs against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Apr 3, 2008
- 83 runs against England in Chennai on Jan 14, 1977
- 83 runs against New Zealand in Mohali on Oct 10, 1999
- 88 runs against New Zealand in Mumbai on Mar 12, 1965
- 89 runs against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Oct 15, 1969
- 90 runs against West Indies in Kolkata on Dec 10, 1983
- 100 runs against England in Mumbai on Mar 18, 2006
- 103 runs against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Nov 12, 1983
- 104 runs against Australia in Mumbai on Nov 3, 2004
- 105 runs against Australia in Pune on Feb 24, 2017
- 107 runs against Australia in Pune on Feb 25, 2017
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Arsenal salvaged some silverware from a traumatic season as they denied Chelsea the double with a 2-1 victory in an enthralling FA Cup final thanks to Aaron Ramsey's late winner on Saturday.