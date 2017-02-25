Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 25/02/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with team mate Virat Kohli (C) the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh (L). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

PUNE, India India were dismissed for 107 in the second innings of the first test against Australia on Saturday. Below are India's lowest totals in test matches played on home soil.

- 75 runs against West Indies in Delhi on Nov 25, 1987

- 76 runs against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Apr 3, 2008

- 83 runs against England in Chennai on Jan 14, 1977

- 83 runs against New Zealand in Mohali on Oct 10, 1999

- 88 runs against New Zealand in Mumbai on Mar 12, 1965

- 89 runs against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Oct 15, 1969

- 90 runs against West Indies in Kolkata on Dec 10, 1983

- 100 runs against England in Mumbai on Mar 18, 2006

- 103 runs against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Nov 12, 1983

- 104 runs against Australia in Mumbai on Nov 3, 2004

- 105 runs against Australia in Pune on Feb 24, 2017

- 107 runs against Australia in Pune on Feb 25, 2017

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)