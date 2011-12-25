* Clarke wins toss, elects to bat

* Dhoni said would have bowled

(adds details)

MELBOURNE, Dec 26 Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bat in the first test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday on a green wicket with overcast morning conditions and possible showers forecast.

Clarke said his Australian team, who have suffered calamitous batting collapses in recent tests against New Zealand and South Africa, could not wait to get out there, despite the move appearing somewhat of a gamble.

"It's about now being a little bit more consistent about our performance .... It's really exciting," Clarke said in a pitch-side interview.

The initial onslaught will fall on the shoulders of rookie openers David Warner and Ed Cowan, with Phillip Hughes axed from the team that lost to New Zealand in the second and final test.

Shaun Marsh has been recalled after recovering from a back injury and comes in at number three in place of Usman Khawaja, who was dropped along with Hughes.

Ben Hilfenhaus has been recalled after a year out of the test team, and joins a pace attack led by Peter Siddle and two-test quick James Pattinson, with Nathan Lyon the lone specialist spinner.

India has named Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma to lead their attack after they recovered from injury concerns, with Umesh Yadav in support.

Three-test offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also been selected, while Virat Kohli slots in at number six.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni welcomed the opportunity to bowl as India seek a breakthrough test series victory on Australian soil.

"We were looking to bowl first," he said. "We think there may be something there initially for the bowlers."

He also said Khan was fit and ready to play a part in his first return to test wicket after a four-month lay-off with an ankle injury.

"In the practice sessions he has been bowling really hard ... overall he looks good," Dhoni said.

Australia: David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke (captain), Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon, Ben Hilfenhaus.

India: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ravi Ashwin, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

