SYDNEY Jan 3 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first in the second test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Both teams are unchanged from the first test in Melbourne last week, which Australia won by 122 runs, with Virat Kohli retaining his place at number six in the Indian batting order despite his poor form.

Australia's bowling attack of James Pattinson, Peter Siddle and Ben Hilfenhaus will be keen to bowl at the Indian top order in the bright sunshine while the green tinge remains on the wicket.

Teams:

Australia - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon.

India - Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ravi Ashwin, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

