(Adds detail, quotes)
PERTH Jan 13 Australia captain Michael Clarke
won the toss and chose to bowl first in the third test against
India on what is expected to be a lively wicket with plenty of
bounce at the WACA on Friday.
Australia, who lead the four-match series 2-0, decided to
drop spinner Nathan Lyon and include pacemen Peter Siddle, Ben
Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris and Mitchell Starc in a four-strong
attack.
"The pitch has got a fair bit of grass, and we decided to go
in with four quicks," Clarke said. "Bowling first today will
help us win this test match."
India have also gone with four paceman, handing right-armer
R Vinay Kumar his test debut in place of spinner Ravi Ashwin in
an otherwise unchanged side.
"We would have liked to bowl as well," said India skipper
Mahendra Singh Dhoni. "The Perth wicket will help the fast
bowlers more than spinners."
Dhoni and the India selectors have resisted pressure to
tamper with their batting line-up and Virat Kohli survives at
number six to leave Rohit Sharma still awaiting his test debut.
Experienced but injury-prone Harris replaces the injured
James Pattinson in the Australia team, while Starc gets a recall
after missing out on the first two tests of the series in
Melbourne and Sydney.
The 21-year-old left-armer made his test debut alongside
Pattinson in the series against New Zealand last month, taking
four wickets at a cost of 200 runs in two matches.
Australia won the first test in Melbourne by 122 runs and
the second by an innings and 68 runs in Sydney last week.
Teams:
Australia - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed
Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin,
Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc.
India - Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid,
Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni
(captain), R Vinay Kumar, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Umesh
Yadav.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)
(For
the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories