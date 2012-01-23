ADELAIDE Jan 24 Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and chose to bat first in the fourth and final test against India at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

India's stand-in skipper Virender Sehwag said the tourists had decided not to play with two spinners, bringing only Ravi Ashwin in to replace the dropped R. Vinay Kumar.

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha Wins his second test cap as replacement for regular captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was banned for one test after India failed to keep to an acceptable over rate in the third test.

Australia have recalled off spinner Nathan Lyon in place of quick Mitchell Starc in an otherwise unchanged team.

Both captains had suggested they would elect to bat on a wicket which is expected to be far more conducive to stroke-making than the lively WACA track for the third test.

Australia have registered three emphatic wins to take an unassailable lead in the series, leaving India playing for pride and the hope that Sachin Tendulkar can finally get his 100th international century.

Teams:

Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon.

India: Virender Sehwag (captain), Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman Saha, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more cricket stories