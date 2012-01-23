ADELAIDE Jan 24 Australia captain Michael
Clarke won the toss and chose to bat first in the fourth and
final test against India at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.
India's stand-in skipper Virender Sehwag said the tourists
had decided not to play with two spinners, bringing only Ravi
Ashwin in to replace the dropped R. Vinay Kumar.
Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha Wins his second test cap as
replacement for regular captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was
banned for one test after India failed to keep to an acceptable
over rate in the third test.
Australia have recalled off spinner Nathan Lyon in place of
quick Mitchell Starc in an otherwise unchanged team.
Both captains had suggested they would elect to bat on a
wicket which is expected to be far more conducive to
stroke-making than the lively WACA track for the third test.
Australia have registered three emphatic wins to take an
unassailable lead in the series, leaving India playing for pride
and the hope that Sachin Tendulkar can finally get his 100th
international century.
Teams:
Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan,
Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter
Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon.
India: Virender Sehwag (captain), Gautam Gambhir, Rahul
Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman
Saha, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav.
