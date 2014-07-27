SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 27 England captain
Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bat in the third test
against India in Southampton on Sunday.
England, 1-0 down in the five-match series, made three
changes from the side which lost the second test at Lord's with
wicketkeeper Jos Buttler replacing Matt Prior and Chris Jordan
and Chris Woakes coming in for Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett.
India handed a debut to Pankaj Singh, who replaced the
injured Ishant Sharma, and Rohit Sharma came in for Stuart Binny
in the two changes from the side that won their first overseas
test since 2011 on Monday.
England: Alastair Cook (captain), Sam Robson, Gary Ballance,
Joe Root, Ian Bell, Mooen Ali, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris
Jordan, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara,
Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain and
wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,
Mohammed Shami, Pankaj Singh.
Umpires - Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Rod Tucker
(Australia)
(Reporting by Liam Morgan, editing by Ed Osmond)