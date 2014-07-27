SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 27 England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against India in Southampton on Sunday.

England, 1-0 down in the five-match series, made three changes from the side which lost the second test at Lord's with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler replacing Matt Prior and Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes coming in for Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett.

India handed a debut to Pankaj Singh, who replaced the injured Ishant Sharma, and Rohit Sharma came in for Stuart Binny in the two changes from the side that won their first overseas test since 2011 on Monday.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Sam Robson, Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Ian Bell, Mooen Ali, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Pankaj Singh.

Umpires - Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Rod Tucker (Australia)

