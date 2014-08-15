LONDON Aug 15 England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and put India into bat in the fifth and final test at The Oval on Friday.

The start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to overnight rain on an overcast morning in south London.

England, 2-1 up in the series, named an unchanged team, including fast bowler Stuart Broad who broke his nose in the last test.

India made two changes, bringing in fast bowler Ishant Sharma for Pankaj Singh and all-rounder Stuart Binny for Ravindra Jadeja.

Teams

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Sam Robson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India - Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Stuart Binny, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Aaron, Ishant Sharma (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)