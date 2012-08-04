Cricket-New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat
June 6 New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
KANDY Aug 4 India beat Sri Lanka by 20 runs to win the fifth and final one-day international played at Pallakele on Saturday.
India win the five-match series 4-1.
Scores: India 294-7 in 50 overs (G Gambhir 88, M Tiwary 65, M Dhoni 58, L Malinga 3-64)
Sri Lanka 274 in 45.4 overs (L Thirimanne 77, J Mendis 72, I Pathan 5-61) (Editing by Mark Meadows)
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.