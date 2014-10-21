A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

NEW DELHI The Indian cricket board suspended all future tours with West Indies on Tuesday, and said it will take legal action against the Caribbean board for their team's abrupt pullout from their India tour last week.

"BCCI will initiate legal proceedings against West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) due to the abrupt cancellation of this tour," Indian cricket board secretary Sanjay Patel said in a statement.

"All bilateral tours between BCCI and WICB stand suspended," he added after the board's working committee meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The tourists abandoned the series after Friday's fourth one-dayer, with another one-dayer, a Twenty20 international and three test matches left to play, over a protracted payment dispute between the players and their board.

To fill the void, the BCCI swiftly arranged a five-match One Day International series with Sri Lanka next month.

"The members appreciated the gesture of the Sri Lankan Cricket Board for having accepted our request to play 5 ODIs starting from 2nd of November 2014, at such a short notice," Patel said.

