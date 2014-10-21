Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
NEW DELHI Oct 21 The Indian cricket board suspended all future tours with West Indies on Tuesday, and said it will take legal action against the Caribbean board for their team's abrupt pullout from their India tour last week.
"BCCI will initiate legal proceedings against West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) due to the abrupt cancellation of this tour," Indian cricket board secretary Sanjay Patel said in a statement. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Ossian Shine)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.