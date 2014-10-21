NEW DELHI Oct 21 The Indian cricket board suspended all future tours with West Indies on Tuesday, and said it will take legal action against the Caribbean board for their team's abrupt pullout from their India tour last week.

"BCCI will initiate legal proceedings against West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) due to the abrupt cancellation of this tour," Indian cricket board secretary Sanjay Patel said in a statement. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Ossian Shine)