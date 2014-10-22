NEW DELHI Oct 22 The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed its concern about the dispute between the Indian and West Indian cricket boards but says it is powerless to intervene.

The ICC released a statement on Wednesday saying it was closely following the case and would discuss the dispute next month but did not have the authority to take action after West Indies aborted their tour of India.

"The ICC hopes that the matter will be resolved amicably, but clarified that, unless the matter is otherwise referred to it, it does not have the power to intervene in disputes resulting from a bilateral FTP tour," the ICC said.

"The ICC added that the matter will be discussed at the ICC Board meeting, which is scheduled for 10 November in Dubai. Until then, the ICC will make no further comment on this matter."

West Indies cricket was plunged into a major crisis after the tourists abandoned their series in India over a protracted payment dispute between the players and their board.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI), the richest in the sport, responded by suspending all future tours with the Caribbean team as well as taking legal action against the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) -- moves that could have a devastating financial impact on the Caribbean team.

The WICB held a seven-hour emergency meeting in Barbados on Tuesday before apologising to the BCCI and asking for further talks.

"The West Indies Cricket Board regrets, and is deeply embarrassed, by the premature and unfortunate end to the recent tour of India," the WICB said in a statement.

"The WICB believes a way can be found to repair the damage that has been caused and to ensure similar events do not recur, with the focus being on the betterment of West Indies and world cricket." (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)