SYDNEY Jan 6 Australia beat India by an innings
and 68 runs on the fourth day of the second test at the Sydney
Cricket Ground on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match
series.
India were dismissed for 400 in their second innings after
tea, losing their last seven wickets for 129 runs after Sachin
Tendulkar departed for 80.
Defeat for the tourists, coming after their 122-run loss in
Melbourne last week, ends their hopes of a maiden test series
triumph in Australia.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alastair Himmer)
(For
the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories