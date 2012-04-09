NEW DELHI, April 9 Yuvraj Singh has arrived home in India after cancer treatment in United States and doctors are confident the player will not suffer a relapse, his national cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

The 30-year-old was told last year that he had a golf ball-sized non-malignant tumour but that diagnosis was changed in February to a cancerous condition called "mediastinal seminoma".

"After finishing his treatment (in the U.S.) in mid-March, Yuvraj spent a few days in London recuperating from the side-effects of chemotherapy," the BCCI said on its website (www.bcci.tv).

"Yuvraj's doctors were happy with his reaction to the treatment and were confident he wouldn't suffer a relapse."

One of the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball, the middle-order batsman is not a regular member of India's test team but is an automatic choice in their limited-over sides.

Yuvraj was instrumental in India's 2007 World Twenty20 title triumph in South Africa and hit England fast bowler Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in one match.

He was also named player of the tournament in India's successful 50-over World Cup campaign on home soil last year.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Dave Thompson)