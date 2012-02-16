NEW DELHI Feb 16 Yuvraj Singh's malignant lung tumour is almost out of his system following his first cycle of chemotherapy, the Indian cricketer said on Thursday.

"Got very good news from Dr Lawrence today! The tumour is almost way out of the system," said the 30-year-old on his Twitter account.

Yuvraj was told last year that he had a golf ball-sized non-malignant tumour but that diagnosis was changed this month to a cancerous condition called "mediastinal seminoma".

One of the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball, the middle-order batsman is not a regular member of India's test team but is an automatic choice in their limited-over sides.

Yuvraj was instrumental in India's 2007 World Twenty20 victory in South Africa and hit England fast bowler Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in one match.

He was also named player of the tournament in India's successful 50-over World Cup campaign on home soil in February, March and April last year.

Last month Yuvraj said he was reading Lance Armstrong's 2000 autobiography 'It's Not About the Bike: My Journey Back to Life'.

"I'm sure it will motivate me and pull me through," the Indian added.

American cyclist Armstrong is one of sport's best-known cancer survivors.

