All-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been named in a preliminary 30-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, raising hopes of a return to international cricket after undergoing cancer treatment.

The 30-year-old, who has played 37 tests, more than 250 one-dayers and 23 Twenty20 internationals, has not appeared in any form of the game since last November when he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

He underwent chemotherapy in the United States before returning to India in April to continue his rehabilitation.

The player of the tournament at last year's 50-over World Cup won by hosts India, Yuvraj told ICC media last month he had started training in the hope of playing for India at Twenty20's showpiece event in Sri Lanka in September and October.

Yuvraj played a major role in putting the shortest form of the sport on the map when he blasted six sixes in one over off England's Stuart Broad at the inaugural World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

