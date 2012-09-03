BANGALORE India needed little time to wrap up New Zealand's second innings on the fourth morning of the second test on Monday, taking the final wicket to dismiss the visitors for 248 and set themselves a winning target of 261 to sweep the series.

New Zealand's final pair of Jeetan Patel (22) and Trent Boult (four not out) added a crucial 26 runs for the 10th wicket to take the lead past the 250-run mark, although the hosts have plenty of time to chase down the total.

Resuming on their overnight score of 232-9, Patel was given caught behind off paceman Zaheer Khan in the fifth over of the morning, but he was clearly unhappy with the decision and television replays suggested he missed the ball.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished with figures of 5-69 to register his third five-wicket haul in the last four innings against New Zealand, who trail the two-test series 1-0.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)