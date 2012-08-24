Scoreboard at the close of the second day in the opening test between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Friday.
India won the toss and opted to bat.
India first innings (overnight 307-5)
G. Gambhir c Van Wyk b Boult 22
V. Sehwag c Guptill b Bracewell 47
C. Pujara c Franklin b Patel 159
S. Tendulkar b Boult 19
V. Kohli c Guptill b Martin 58
S. Raina c Van Wyk b Patel 3
MS Dhoni c Bracewell b Patel 73
R. Ashwin st Van Wyk b Patel 37
Z. Khan c Van Wyk b Boult 0
P. Ojha not out 4
U. Yadav run out 4
Extras (b-6, lb-4, w-2) 12
Total (all out; 134.3 overs) 438
Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-77 3-125 4-250 5-260 6-387 7-411 8-414 9-430 10-438
Bowling: Martin 27-4-76-1 (1w), Boult 27-4-93-3, Bracewell 19.1-1-88-1, Franklin 13.2-0-40-0 (1w), Patel 41-9-100-4, Williamson 7-0-31-0
New Zealand first innings
B. McCullum c Kohli b Ojha 22
M. Guptill c Kohli b Ashwin 2
K. Williamson c Sehwag b Ojha 32
R. Taylor c Kohli b Ashwin 2
D. Flynn lbw b Ashwin 16
J. Franklin not out 31
K. van Wyk not out 0
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (five wickets; 42 overs) 106
To bat: D. Bracewell, J. Patel, C. Martin, T. Boult.
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-29 3-35 4-55 5-99
Bowling: Zaheer 5-1-20-0, Yadav 3-0-4-0, Ojha 15-4-35-2, Ashwin 14-3-30-3, Sehwag 2-0-4-0, Raina 2-0-6-0, Tendulkar 1-0-6-0
