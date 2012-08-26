Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the opening test between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Sunday.
India first innings 438
New Zealand first innings 159
New Zealand second innings (following on, overnight 41-1)
M. Guptill lbw b Ojha 16
B. McCullum not out 39
K. Williamson not out 31
Extras (lb-6) 6
Total (one wicket; 43 overs) 92
To bat: D. Flynn, R. Taylor, J. Franklin, K. van Wyk, D. Bracewell, J. Patel, C. Martin, T. Boult
Fall of wicket: 1-26
Bowling (to date): Ojha 20-6-30-1, Zaheer 9-4-8-0, Yadav 4-0-16-0, Ashwin 10-2-32-0
