Scoreboard after India's victory on the fourth day of the opening test against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Sunday.
India won by an innings and 115 runs.
India first innings 438
New Zealand first innings 159
New Zealand second innings (following on, overnight 41-1)
M. Guptill lbw b Ojha 16
B. McCullum lbw b Yadav 42
K. Williamson c Sehwag b Ojha 52
R. Taylor b Ashwin 7
D. Flynn lbw b Ashwin 11
J. Franklin c Sehwag b Ashwin 5
K. van Wyk lbw b Ashwin 13
D. Bracewell c Kohli b Ojha 1
J. Patel not out 6
T. Boult c Sehwag b Ashwin 0
C. Martin lbw b Ashwin 0
Extras (b-1, lb-10) 11
Total (all out; 79.5 overs) 164
Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-98 3-105 4-138 5-142 6-145 7-148 8-160 9-164 10-164
Bowling: Ojha 28-9-48-3, Zaheer 13-5-17-0, Yadav 10-1-32-1, Ashwin 26.5-9-54-6, Raina 2-1-2-0
