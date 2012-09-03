Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
Scoreboard at the end of New Zealand's second innings on the fourth morning of the second and final test against India on Monday.
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat.
New Zealand first innings 365
India first innings 353
New Zealand second innings (overnight 232-9)
B. McCullum c Dhoni b Yadav 23
M. Guptill b Yadav 7
K. Williamson c Sehwag b Ashwin 13
R. Taylor lbw b Ojha 35
D. Flynn c Sehwag b Ashwin 31
J. Franklin st Dhoni b Ashwin 41
K. van Wyk lbw b Ashwin 31
D. Bracewell lbw b Ojha 22
T. Southee b Ashwin 2
J. Patel c Dhoni b Zaheer 22
T. Boult not out 4
Extras (b-4, lb-12, w-1) 17
Total (all out; 73.2 overs) 248
Fall of wickets: 1-30 2-31 3-69 4-111 5-140 6-195 7-216 8-222 9-222 10-248
Bowling: Zaheer 14.2-2-46-1, Yadav 15-0-68-2 (1w), Ojha 21-6-49-2, Ashwin 22-1-69-5, Raina 1-1-0-0
- - - -
India lead the two-match series 1-0.
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.