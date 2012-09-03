Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the second and final test between India and New Zealand in Bangalore on Monday.
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat.
New Zealand first innings 365
India first innings 353
New Zealand second innings (overnight 232-9)
B. McCullum c Dhoni b Yadav 23
M. Guptill b Yadav 7
K. Williamson c Sehwag b Ashwin 13
R. Taylor lbw b Ojha 35
D. Flynn c Sehwag b Ashwin 31
J. Franklin st Dhoni b Ashwin 41
K. van Wyk lbw b Ashwin 31
D. Bracewell lbw b Ojha 22
T. Southee b Ashwin 2
J. Patel c Dhoni b Zaheer 22
T. Boult not out 4
Extras (b-4, lb-12, w-1) 17
Total (all out; 73.2 overs) 248
Fall of wickets: 1-30 2-31 3-69 4-111 5-140 6-195 7-216 8-222 9-222 10-248
Bowling: Zaheer 14.2-2-46-1, Yadav 15-0-68-2 (1w), Ojha 21-6-49-2, Ashwin 22-1-69-5, Raina 1-1-0-0
India second innings
G. Gambhir c Taylor b Boult 34
V. Sehwag b Patel 38
C. Pujara not out 10
S. Tendulkar not out 0
Extras (lb-1, w-5) 6
Total (two wickets; 20 overs) 88
To bat: V. Kohli, S. Raina, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, Z. Khan, P. Ojha, U. Yadav
Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-83
Bowling (to date): Boult 7-3-23-1, Southee 6-1-23-0 (1w), Bracewell 6-0-31-0, Patel 1-0-10-1
India lead the two-match series 1-0.
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
CAPE TOWN The sudden death of Ivory Coast midfielder Cheik Tiote on Monday increased the number of high-profile African players who have collapsed and died while playing football, almost all of them suffering a form of cardiac arrest.