Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the second and final test between India and New Zealand in Bangalore on Monday.

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat.

New Zealand first innings 365

India first innings 353

New Zealand second innings (overnight 232-9)

B. McCullum c Dhoni b Yadav 23

M. Guptill b Yadav 7

K. Williamson c Sehwag b Ashwin 13

R. Taylor lbw b Ojha 35

D. Flynn c Sehwag b Ashwin 31

J. Franklin st Dhoni b Ashwin 41

K. van Wyk lbw b Ashwin 31

D. Bracewell lbw b Ojha 22

T. Southee b Ashwin 2

J. Patel c Dhoni b Zaheer 22

T. Boult not out 4

Extras (b-4, lb-12, w-1) 17

Total (all out; 73.2 overs) 248

Fall of wickets: 1-30 2-31 3-69 4-111 5-140 6-195 7-216 8-222 9-222 10-248

Bowling: Zaheer 14.2-2-46-1, Yadav 15-0-68-2 (1w), Ojha 21-6-49-2, Ashwin 22-1-69-5, Raina 1-1-0-0

India second innings

G. Gambhir c Taylor b Boult 34

V. Sehwag b Patel 38

C. Pujara not out 10

S. Tendulkar not out 0

Extras (lb-1, w-5) 6

Total (two wickets; 20 overs) 88

To bat: V. Kohli, S. Raina, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, Z. Khan, P. Ojha, U. Yadav

Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-83

Bowling (to date): Boult 7-3-23-1, Southee 6-1-23-0 (1w), Bracewell 6-0-31-0, Patel 1-0-10-1

- - - -

India lead the two-match series 1-0.

