Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu (C) salutes the crowd as he leaves the field after scoring 124 not out during their first One Day International cricket match against Zimbabwe in Harare, July 10, 2015. Also pictured: Zimbabwe's Chamunorwa Chibhabha (L) and India's Axar Patel... REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

MUMBAI In-form batsman Ambati Rayudu has been ruled out of the remainder of India's tour of Zimbabwe with a muscle injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Rayudu, 29, scored an unbeaten 124 in the first one-day international against Zimbabwe and followed it up with a 41 in the second match, during which he sustained the injury.

"Rayudu pulled his right quadriceps muscles and will require 2-3 weeks of rehabilitation," the BCCI said in a statement.

Uncapped Sanju Samson, 20, will replace Rayudu for the third and final ODI and the two subsequent Twenty20 matches.

India are 2-0 ahead in the three-match series, with the final ODI on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)