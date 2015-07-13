MUMBAI, July 13 In-form batsman Ambati Rayudu has been ruled out of the remainder of India's tour of Zimbabwe with a muscle injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Rayudu, 29, scored an unbeaten 124 in the first one-day international against Zimbabwe and followed it up with a 41 in the second match, during which he sustained the injury.

"Rayudu pulled his right quadriceps muscles and will require 2-3 weeks of rehabilitation," the BCCI said in a statement.

Uncapped Sanju Samson, 20, will replace Rayudu for the third and final ODI and the two subsequent Twenty20 matches.

India are 2-0 ahead in the three-match series, with the final ODI on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)