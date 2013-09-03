Sept 3 England captain Eoin Morgan recorded his highest one-day score on Tuesday with 124 not out to help his team to a six wicket victory over his native Ireland in a one-day international in Dublin.

Morgan added 226 for the fifth wicket with Ravi Bopara (101 not out), an England one-day record, after a below-strength side were struggling at 48 for four in reply to Ireland's 269 for seven.

Bopara struck the ball beautifully, hitting 10 fours and five sixes in his maiden one-day century.

Man-of-the-match Morgan lifted the final ball of the match for six to give England an ultimately easy win with seven overs to spare.

Ireland skipper William Porterfield (112) recorded his sixth one-day century in Ireland's 269 for seven, reaching three figures by hitting his former national team mate Boyd Rankin over mid-wicket for six.

Tim Murtagh then gave his side real hope of an upset with an exemplary display of pace bowling to take three for 33 off his 10 overs before Morgan and Bopara took control.

