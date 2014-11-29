JERUSALEM An umpire standing in a cricket match in the Israeli city of Ashdod was killed after being struck by a ball on Saturday, Israeli police said.

Police said the 60-year-old umpire, who was not named, was taken to hospital in the nearby town of Ashkelon in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

One of the players who witnessed the incident told the Nana10 website that the umpire, standing at the bowler's end, was struck by the ball in his face after it ricocheted off the stumps from a shot that came straight back down the pitch.

The death came two days after Australian batsman Phillip Hughes died in hospital after being struck by a ball during a domestic first-class match in Sydney.

Cricket is not a major sport in Israel but Ashdod is one of the main centres for the sport where a large number of Jewish immigrants from India live.

