NAIROBI May 14 A former Kenyan player is under investigation by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for interfering with matches, Tom Sears, the outgoing Cricket Kenya chief executive officer has said.

"Everything will come to light when the ICC finishes its investigations," said Sears. "I cannot give you the name now," he told reporters, alongside the national cricket coach Mike Hesson, on Saturday.

The ICC declined to give the name of the cricketer, the reason for the investigations, nor how soon they would end.

"We do not comment on the ICC matters," Colin Gibson, head of media and communications at the ICC, said in an emailed response to Reuters.