Bayern left fuming over Champions League 'robbery'
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 305 for four, setting Bangladesh a 467-run victory target in the second and final test on Friday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 587 (Kumar Sangakkara 319, Mahela Jayawardene 72; Shakib Al Hasan 5-148) & 305-4 declared (Kumar Sangakkara 105, Dinesh Chandimal 100 not out) v Bangladesh 426 (Imrul Kayes 115, Shamsur Rahman 106, Shakib Al Hasan 50; Ajantha Mendis 6-99, Dilruwan Perera 3-119).
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by John O'Brien)
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
MONTE CARLO World number two Novak Djokovic came close to an early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters but finally emerged triumphant with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 second-round victory against France's Gilles Simon on Tuesday.