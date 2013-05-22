Defending champ Muguruza survives Kontaveit scare
PARIS Defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza had to claw her way back from a set down to survive a scare from talented Anett Kontaveit and move into the third round with a 6-7 6-4 6-2 win.
COLOMBO Sri Lanka left-arm fast bowler Chanaka Welegedara has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy starting in England and Wales next month with an ankle injury.
Welegedara will be replaced by all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige who has been recalled to the national team after five years.
The 32-year-old Lokuhettige, a hard-hitting, fast-bowling all-rounder, last played for Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 international against Canada in 2008 but he has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket.
"The first scan didn't reveal anything but as Welegedara was still in pain we went for a second scan which showed a fracture at the back of his right ankle," Sri Lanka manager Michael de Zoysa said in a media release.
The Champions Trophy starts on June 6 and Sri Lanka have their first group match three days later, against New Zealand in Cardiff.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)
PARIS Defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza had to claw her way back from a set down to survive a scare from talented Anett Kontaveit and move into the third round with a 6-7 6-4 6-2 win.
PARIS With superstar sister Serena away pregnant, it was left to 36-year-old Venus to carry the standard for the Williams family at Roland Garros on Wednesday, with a second-round thumping of Japan's Kurumi Nara.