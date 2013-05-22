Sri Lanka's Chanaka Welegedara bowls during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Galle November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

COLOMBO Sri Lanka left-arm fast bowler Chanaka Welegedara has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy starting in England and Wales next month with an ankle injury.

Welegedara will be replaced by all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige who has been recalled to the national team after five years.

The 32-year-old Lokuhettige, a hard-hitting, fast-bowling all-rounder, last played for Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 international against Canada in 2008 but he has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket.

"The first scan didn't reveal anything but as Welegedara was still in pain we went for a second scan which showed a fracture at the back of his right ankle," Sri Lanka manager Michael de Zoysa said in a media release.

The Champions Trophy starts on June 6 and Sri Lanka have their first group match three days later, against New Zealand in Cardiff.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)