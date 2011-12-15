CENTURION, South Africa, Dec 15 South
Africa were 90 for one wicket, after bowling Sri Lanka out for
180, at the close on the first day of the first test on
Thursday.
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Scores:
Sri Lanka 180 (D. Steyn 4-18, Vernon Philander 5-53) v South
Africa 90 for one (G. Smith 61)
(Compiled by Ken Borland; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment
on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for cricket stories