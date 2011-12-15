CENTURION, South Africa, Dec 15 South Africa were 90 for one wicket, after bowling Sri Lanka out for 180, at the close on the first day of the first test on Thursday. South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. Scores: Sri Lanka 180 (D. Steyn 4-18, Vernon Philander 5-53) v South Africa 90 for one (G. Smith 61) (Compiled by Ken Borland; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories