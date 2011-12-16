CENTURION, South Africa, Dec 16 South Africa
were 389 for nine wickets, a lead of 209, at the close of the
second day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Friday.
Scores:
Sri Lanka 180 (D. Steyn 4-18, V. Philander 5-53) v South
Africa 389-9 (G. Smith 61, AB De Villiers 99)
