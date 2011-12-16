CENTURION, South Africa, Dec 16 South Africa were 389 for nine wickets, a lead of 209, at the close of the second day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Friday. Scores: Sri Lanka 180 (D. Steyn 4-18, V. Philander 5-53) v South Africa 389-9 (G. Smith 61, AB De Villiers 99) - - - - (Compiled by Ken Borland; Editing by Toby Davis. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories