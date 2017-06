DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 27 - Sri Lanka were seven for one wicket in their second innings, a lead of 177 over South Africa, at the close on the second day of the second test at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka 338 (Thilan Samaraweera 102, Dinesh Chandimal 58; Marchant de Lange 7-81) and 7-1 v South Africa 168 (Hashim Amla 54; Chanaka Welegedara five for 52, Rangana Herath four for 49).

