CAPE TOWN, Jan 3 South Africa were 347 for three at the close, after being sent in to bat, on the first day of the third and final test against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Tuesday. Scores: South Africa 347 for three (A. Petersen 109, J. Kallis 159 not out) v Sri Lanka