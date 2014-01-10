Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Jan 10 Pakistan were 132 for thee wickets in their second innings, trailing Sri Lanka by 91 runs, at close on the third day of the second test in Dubai on Friday.
Scores: Pakistan 165 (Khurram Manzoor 73; Rangana Herath 3-26, Nuwan Pradeep 3-62) & 132-3 (Younus Khan 62 not out, Misbah-ul-Haq 53 not out) v Sri Lanka 388 (Mahela Jayawardene 129, Kaushal Silva 95; Junaid Khan 3-102) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly,; Editing by John O'Brien)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.