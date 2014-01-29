Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Jan 29 Bangladesh were 35 for one wicket in their second innings, trailing Sri Lanka by 463 runs, at the close of play on the third day of the first test in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Scores: Bangladesh 232 (Mushfiqur Rahim 61, Shakib Al Hasan 55; Shaminda Eranga 4-49, Suranga Lakmal 3-66) & 35-1 v Sri Lanka 730-6 dec (Mahela Jayawardene 203 not out, Kaushal Silva 139, Kithuruwan Vithanage 103 not out, Angelo Mathews 86, Kumar Sangakkara 75, Dimuth Karunaratne 53; Shakib Al Hasan 3-159) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.