HOBART Dec 15 Sri Lanka had made 87 for four in their first innings at close of play on the second day of the first test against Australia at Bellerive Oval on Saturday.

Scores:

Sri Lanka 87-4 (Dilshan 50 not out) v Australia 450-5 dec (M. Hussey 115 not out, P.Hughes 86, M. Clarke 74, M. Wade 68 not out, D. Warner 57; C. Welegedara 3-130) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by John O'Brien)