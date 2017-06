HOBART Dec 16 Australia had made 27 without loss in their second innings at close of play on the third day of the first test against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

Scores:

Australia 27-0 & 450-5 dec (M. Hussey 115 not out, P.Hughes 86, M. Clarke 74, M. Wade 68 not out, D. Warner 57; C. Welegedara 3-130) v Sri Lanka 336 all out (T. Dilshan 147, A. Mathews 75; P. Siddle 5-54) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)