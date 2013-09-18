Malaysia confirms F1 race to be halted from 2018 due to low returns
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia confirmed on Friday that it will end its contract to host the Formula One Grand Prix race from 2018 due to declining sales.
COLOMBO Sri Lanka head coach Graham Ford has confirmed he will leave his post when his contract expires in January, despite being pressed to reconsider by the island nation's cricket authorities.
"The national coach has indicated...his unavailability to continue after his contract expires in January 2014," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.
"Ford has taken this decision consequent to the discussions he had with his family on the options given by SLC."
South African Ford, who was appointed when Australian coach Geoff Marsh was sacked in January 2012, had told Sri Lanka last week that he did not want to renew his contract because of family commitments but officials asked him to reconsider.
His final series with Sri Lanka will be against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in December, when they play three tests, five one-dayers and two Twenty20 games.
Ford, who has been linked to the vacant coaching position at English county side Surrey, led Sri Lanka to the final of the Twenty20 World Cup and a test series victory against Pakistan.
LONDON Jemima Sumgong, who last year became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic gold in the marathon, has tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO in an out-of-competition test carried out by the IAAF, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.
AUGUSTA, Georgia Rory McIlroy rode a late fightback to card an even-par 72 at the Augusta National on Thursday, keeping alive the world number two's hopes of a maiden U.S. Masters title to complete his collection of golf's four majors.